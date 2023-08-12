Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $28,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $801,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,523 shares of company stock worth $1,588,842 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.