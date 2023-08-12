Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $29,000 in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 447,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 381,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

