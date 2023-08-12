Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $394.18 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,594,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,184,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 8.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

