AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Announces Earnings Results

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.27, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after acquiring an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.