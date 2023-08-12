Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,607 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.