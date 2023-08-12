Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

Airbnb stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.