Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

