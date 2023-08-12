Bank of America Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $24.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Doximity by 12,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.