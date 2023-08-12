Barclays Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $43.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of AMH opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

