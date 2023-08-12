Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Henry Schein by 351.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

