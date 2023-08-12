Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

