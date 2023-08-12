Brainard Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brainard Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.