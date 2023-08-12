Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

