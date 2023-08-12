Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

