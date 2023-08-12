Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

WHD opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,707,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cactus by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

