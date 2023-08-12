California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,687 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $70,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

