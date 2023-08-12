California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $63,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.07.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $873.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $864.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $789.17. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.