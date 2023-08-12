California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,149 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $64,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,456,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.