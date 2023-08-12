California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $69,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $490.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.05. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.