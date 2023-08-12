California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Williams Companies worth $63,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

