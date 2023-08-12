California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $70,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE JCI opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile



Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

