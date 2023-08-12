California State Teachers Retirement System Has $60.25 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $60,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $40,845,500,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.0 %

WBD opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

