California State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.77 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $63,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,495,874. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

