California State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.73 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Nucor worth $65,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $222,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

