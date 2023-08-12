California State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.89 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $65,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $65,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,179,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

