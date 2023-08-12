California State Teachers Retirement System Has $68.59 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $68,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

NYSE TRV opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

