California State Teachers Retirement System Has $743.36 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,358 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $743,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $394,184,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 150,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 88,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

