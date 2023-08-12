California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,436 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $68,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.