California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,789 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $75,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:D opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.