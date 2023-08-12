California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,290 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of DexCom worth $74,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 745.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 53,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 32.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 24.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $111.69 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 129.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

