California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,955 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of MSCI worth $73,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $548.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.70 and a 200-day moving average of $511.72. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

