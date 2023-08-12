California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,633 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $67,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

ANET opened at $174.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

