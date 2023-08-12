California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,822 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $66,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $224.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.38. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $226.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

