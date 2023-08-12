California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,079 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $73,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.