California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,585 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Paychex worth $64,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

