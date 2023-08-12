California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $68,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

