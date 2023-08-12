California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,411 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Illumina worth $63,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

