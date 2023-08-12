Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $54.50. Capri shares last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 25,106,211 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $64,259,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

