Citigroup Lowers Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.15.

STLA stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after buying an additional 9,565,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,611,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,725,000 after buying an additional 952,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

