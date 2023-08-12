Citigroup Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.
In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,557. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
