Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 154.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,846.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,038.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,854.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.