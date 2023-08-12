Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 208.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.49 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.43 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.