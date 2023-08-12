Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,495 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.1 %

WSM opened at $134.10 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.