Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after acquiring an additional 496,017 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.16 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.