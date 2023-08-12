Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after buying an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Citigroup stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

