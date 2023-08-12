Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $52.67 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.