Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 203.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 45.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $530,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $215.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.