Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $164.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

