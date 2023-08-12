Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $111,343,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $42,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 59.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 835,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 310,853 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Owens Corning by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 734,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,507,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.42. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.