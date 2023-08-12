Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

